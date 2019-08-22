Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mantick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Mantick


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth L. Mantick Obituary
Ruth L. Mantick

Green Bay - Ruth L. Mantick, 94, Green Bay, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born November 12, 1924, in Sturgeon Bay, WI, the daughter of Walter and Louise (Schwartz) Karnopp. On June 15, 1946, Ruth married Edwin Mantick. It would have been 73 years of marriage this past June. Throughout their 69 years of marriage, she was a devoted and loving wife. Although they did not have children, Ruth spent the years volunteering for many local organizations. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with Edwin and shared many camping and fishing adventures together. Ruth and Edwin filled their days making memories with their foster children, family and friends.

Ruth will be sadly missed by her relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Harvey Karnopp; sister, Jeanette Christenson and her husband, Edwin Mantick.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Paul Schleis officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund will be established in Ruth's honor.

The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Aurora Bay Care nurses and hospice team for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now