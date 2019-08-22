|
Ruth L. Mantick
Green Bay - Ruth L. Mantick, 94, Green Bay, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born November 12, 1924, in Sturgeon Bay, WI, the daughter of Walter and Louise (Schwartz) Karnopp. On June 15, 1946, Ruth married Edwin Mantick. It would have been 73 years of marriage this past June. Throughout their 69 years of marriage, she was a devoted and loving wife. Although they did not have children, Ruth spent the years volunteering for many local organizations. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with Edwin and shared many camping and fishing adventures together. Ruth and Edwin filled their days making memories with their foster children, family and friends.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Harvey Karnopp; sister, Jeanette Christenson and her husband, Edwin Mantick.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Paul Schleis officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund will be established in Ruth's honor.
The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Aurora Bay Care nurses and hospice team for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019