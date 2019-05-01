|
|
Ruth M. Anderson
Green Bay - Ruth M. Anderson, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1933, in Green Bay to Elmer and Myrtle (Hansen) Geyso.
Ruth graduated from Wrightstown High School, Class of 1951. She married John R. Anderson in 1955 in Wrightstown. Ruth enjoyed bowling, golfing, doing puzzles, lunching, and talking on the phone. She was a voracious reader and liked her romance novels. Ruth loved to spend cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Kent Anderson and Kim (Lou) Sell; grandchildren, Hanna (Neal) Grosskopf and Kristin (Chris) Rios; great-granddaughter, Violet Jo Grosskopf; siblings, Doug (Donna) Geyso and Mary Nienhaus; two sisters-in-law, Judy Geyso and Lois Geyso; longtime brother-in-law, Norm Nienhaus; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; daughter-in-law, Bonnie J. Anderson; siblings, Richard Geyso, Marlene (Howard) South, Robert Geyso, William (Karen) Geyso; and brothers-in-law, Edward (Millie) Anderson, Robert (Dorthea) Anderson, Russel (Karen) Anderson.
Private Services were held. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home assisted the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice, especially, Sam, Sarah, Amanda, Chaplain Bob and Dr. Koch; as well as the staff of Grancare Nursing Center and Social Worker, Chelsea for their dedicated, compassionate care given to Ruth.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019