Ruth M. BurbeyFence - age 69, of Fence, WI, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Florence Health Services. Ruth was born on August 22, 1950, in Goodman,WI, the daughter of the late Leonard and Ethel (nee Beauley) Burbey. She graduated from Goodman-Armstrong High School in 1968. Ruth will be greatly missed by her two children Michelle (Brian) Rhodes of Hartford, WI, and Chad (Meghan) Schuirmann of Mendota Heights, MN. She is further survived by her four beautiful grandchildren, Matthew, Nichole, Evelyn and Sophia: two brothers, Ronald Burbey of Pompano Beach, FL; Richard (Pam) Burbey of Goodman, WI; a sister, Rhea (Roy) Engles of Green Bay, WI; and her three nephews that held a special place in her heart, Mark (Dawn) Engles of Hobart, WI; Greg (Kevin Hronek) Engles of Green Bay, WI; Michael Burbey of Golden, CO. Despite the many obstacles Ruth had to overcome in her life she did it without complaint, with determination and, most of all, with a sense of humor. Ruth loved to make those around her laugh which she did up to her last days. A private service was held per Ruth's request. She wishes all to remember her with a smile and a laugh. The family wishes to thank Ruth's many friends that supported her throughout the years.