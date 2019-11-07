|
Ruth M. LeCoque, age 91, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Woodside Lutheran Home where she resided for the past several years. Born November 8, 1927 to the late Joseph and Alice (Andrastic) Bonk, she grew up and lived most of her life in Manitowoc. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Ruth met her future husband and love of her life, the late Donald LeCoque, while he was home on leave, serving in the U.S. Naval Academy. They married in May of 1948 and together they raised five children.
Ruth was a loving and devoted wife and mother, always making her family her first priority. In her younger years she was an avid cook, baker, and seamstress. She enjoyed taking sewing classes at Lakeshore Technical College and entered her 3 young daughters in numerous fashion shows to display her beautiful hand-made creations. She and Don loved listening to popular music and you could often find them dancing in the kitchen to the sound of their 2 sons rock bands rehearsing in the basement. Her family and friends will always remember Ruth as quite the baker, especially known for her delicious Christmas cookie plates. Ruth also enjoyed reading novels, going out dancing with Don and friends, golfing in the ladies league at Meadow Links, and entertaining many relatives and friends in her home during the holidays. She took pride in her appearance, always looking pretty, and her love for shoes, hats and handbags followed her well into her senior years. Ruth worked several outside jobs through the years as a typist, receptionist, and payroll clerk. She was employed by various companies; Mirro Aluminum, Parklawn Home, Manitowoc Public Library and Gaterman Manufacturing. After her retirement she and Don enjoyed traveling to warmer climates during the winter months. They especially loved the Villages in Florida, as well as Arizona, Hawaii, and Paris to name a few.
Survivors include 2 sons: Mark LeCoque, Gary LeCoque (Theresa); 3 daughters: Jean Koch (Mark), Karen Kemp (Larry), Kay LeCoque; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Jean Schultz (Wally), Faye Janssen, Darlene Mannarino; brother-in-law: Ervin LeCoque (Louise); and nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald, a brother Jim Bonk, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shirley and Lloyd Aumann and a brother- in-law Jim Janssen.
In accordance with her wishes, private services were held at Woodside Chapel in Green Bay on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with entombment at Calvary Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and gifted staff at Woodside Lutheran Home as well as the staff at Compassus Hospice for the care and compassion given to our mother and grandmother.
