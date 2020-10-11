1/1
Ruth M. Rodrian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Rodrian

Algoma - Heaven has gained another angel. On Friday, October 9, 2020, Ruth Marie (Stoller) Rodrian, age 93, quietly passed away with Ann at her side. She is now reunited with Sylvester, her loving husband of 62 years.

Ruth was born March 31, 1927 in Algoma to the late William, Sr. and Mary (Cihlar) Stoller. She was their second of 11 children. She graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and Algoma High School.

On August 27, 1947, Ruth married Sylvester Rodrian at St. Mary's Church. They were blessed with three children - James, Ann, and Paul.

Ruth's exceptional secretarial skills were a benefit to the Algoma Net Company where she worked after high school graduation. She also worked at the Algoma Record Herald and St. Mary's School office. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Rosary Society where she served as treasurer for 4 years and President for 17 years. She received the St Mary's Good Steward Award in 2011. In her free time she loved to cook, sew, travel and work in her garden. She especially enjoyed her garden, when Sylverster kept the weeds out! They enjoyed many loving years on Perry Street in Algoma, WI.

As Ruth entered heaven, she was met by her husband, Sylvester, her parents, William, Sr and Mary (Cihlar) Stoller and her brothers William Jr, Frank, John, Jim, Joe, Bob, and sisters Johanna, Mary Ann, Veronica, and Carol and all of Sylvester's siblings and their spouses.

Ruth will be sadly missed by her children, Jim (Janet) Rodrian, Grafton, Ann, Green Bay, and Paul (Jodie) Rodrian of Colorado. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren -Jeffrey, Julia, Emma Rodrian, CA - David, Erin, Tanner, Parker Rodrian, CO - Laura Rodrian, Milwaukee - Logan Rodrian - CO, Katie, Brad, Avery, Breccan Taylor, CO.

She is also survived by brother-in-law Joe Paradise, sisters-in-law Bertha Stoller, Mary Jane Stoller, Gen Stoller and Darlene Stoller. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A PRIVATE FAMILY Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church - Algoma with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma, is assisting the family. With the health and safety of everyone in mind, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn. The family requests that no flowers be sent, thank you!

Thank's to Sunrise Village in Allouez and Unity Hospice for their loving care. Thank you also to her doctor, Dr. Paula Ferron. Cards and memorials in Ruth's name may be sent to Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, 1617 Flora Ave, Algoma, WI 54201.

Loving and kind in all her ways, upright and just to the end of her days, sincere and true in her heart and mind, a beautiful memory she left behind.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved