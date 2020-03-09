Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodside Lutheran Home Chapel
1040 Pilgrim Way, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodside Lutheran Home Chapel
1040 Pilgrim Way
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Shorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Shorey


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Shorey Obituary
Ruth M. Shorey

Green Bay - Ruth M. Shorey, age 99, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Woodside Nursing Home. She was born July 19, 1920, to the late Frank and Addie (Freeman) Feirer in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. On June 5, 1943, she married Donald Shorey in St. Louis, Missouri. Donald passed away on September 13, 1995.

Ruth was a member of the Ashwaubenon VFW Axillary Post #10244 and a former member of the Ladies Guild at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne and Tom Ostertag, Green Bay; two grandchildren, Michael and Joy Ostertag and Laura and Dan Elsner, both of Green Bay; four great-grandchildren, Alicia Marie Elsner, Evan Michael Ostertag, Amber Lynne Elsner and Hayden Thomas Ostertag. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Ruth will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Woodside Lutheran Home Chapel, 1040 Pilgrim Way, from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Steve Apfel. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Ruth's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Primrose Unit at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and concern for Ruth. The family requests no flowers please.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now