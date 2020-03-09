|
|
Ruth M. Shorey
Green Bay - Ruth M. Shorey, age 99, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Woodside Nursing Home. She was born July 19, 1920, to the late Frank and Addie (Freeman) Feirer in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. On June 5, 1943, she married Donald Shorey in St. Louis, Missouri. Donald passed away on September 13, 1995.
Ruth was a member of the Ashwaubenon VFW Axillary Post #10244 and a former member of the Ladies Guild at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne and Tom Ostertag, Green Bay; two grandchildren, Michael and Joy Ostertag and Laura and Dan Elsner, both of Green Bay; four great-grandchildren, Alicia Marie Elsner, Evan Michael Ostertag, Amber Lynne Elsner and Hayden Thomas Ostertag. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ruth will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Woodside Lutheran Home Chapel, 1040 Pilgrim Way, from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Steve Apfel. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Ruth's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Primrose Unit at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and concern for Ruth. The family requests no flowers please.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020