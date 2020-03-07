|
|
Ruth Marie (Dhuse) Grosshans
Plano, TX - Ruth Marie (Dhuse) Grosshans, 98, passed on to her heavenly home on March 2nd, 2020 at Medical City Plano after a short illness. Ruth was born May 31, 1921 in Sugar Grove, IL, daughter of the late Herbert and Pauline (Ruoff) Dhuse. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Erwin Grosshans, and six children: Alan (Sharon) Grosshans, Pasadena, CA; Neal (Helen) Grosshans, Arlington Heights, IL; Lee (Ann) Grosshans, Plano, TX; Anne Grosshans, Anchorage, AK; Betty (Bruce) Hartman, McKinney, TX; and Janet (Seth) Willis, Cedar Park, TX. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Andrew, Bryan, Jon (Holly), Mark (Laura), Joanna (Jason) Schmieding, Katy and Emily (Bryan) DeLaTorre. She had the joy of celebrating the birth of 5 great-grandchildren: Jack, Henry, Colin, Bennett and Elisa, and was looking forward to a sixth one in April. She is survived by her sister Paula Holdiman, sister-in-law Beth Dhuse, nieces, nephews and other extended family. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Plano, TX on Saturday, March 14th at 2 PM. For a full obituary, to convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020