Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Miklaszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mary Miklaszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Mary Miklaszewski Obituary
Ruth Mary Miklaszewski

De Pere - (Nee Braun) Born into Eternal Life on April 3, 2020 at the age of 87 in De Pere, WI. Formerly of South Milwaukee. Beloved wife of the late Henry Miklaszewski for 63 years. Loving mother of Karen (Peter) Kaminsky, Laurie (Timothy) Sewall, Chris (Cheryl) Miklaszewski and Dawn Barber. Proud and loving grandmother of Dr. Barton Mapes (Dr. Oriana Ly Mapes), Kathryn Kaminsky (Jeffrey Niehus) and Jeffrey Kaminsky, Taylor Miklaszewski; Kenton, Tate and Quinlan Barber. Great-grandmother of Ethan, Joshua, Adam and Clara Mapes. Also survived by Henry's family, Therese (Hilary) Chybowski, Christine Mikels, Evelyn Mikels and Marlene Griffith. Ruth was preceded in death by her infant son, William John, her parents, John and Julia Braun, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Fr. Albin Miklaszewski, O.F.M., John (Theresa), Bernard (Helen), Charlotte (Coleman) Varga, Antoinette (John) Blochowicz and S. Helen Miklaszewski, C.S.S.F.

Ruth and Henry enjoyed years of travel together. Their adventures took them to Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland, extensively throughout Europe, and yearly vacations in Florida. Their most memorable trip was with Bishop Banks to Italy and their visit to the Vatican.

Ruth was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, De Pere, and a lifetime member of Divine Mercy Parish (formerly St. Adalbert, South Milwaukee.) Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in South Milwaukee.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Angels Touch Assisted Living and the Courtyard at Bellevue for the excellent care they provided mom during her final years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -