Ruth Match of Athelstane, died Sunday October 13, 2019, at St. Camillus Home Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born in Sturgeon Bay on September 10, 1925; daughter of the late Ted and Florence (Miller) Konitzer. Ruth was united in marriage to Victor Match, he preceded her in death April 11, 2013. She was a sports enthusiast all her life and enjoyed golfing, bowling, trap shooting and watching her beloved Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Ruth had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart.
Ruth is survived by her son, Robert (Una-Marie) Match of Wauwatosa.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 2pm on Saturday October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Silver Cliff. Friends may call from 1pm until the time of Mass at church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ruth's name to St. Camillus Health Center.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019