Ruth Schroeder
Kewaunee - Ruth J. Schroeder, age 90 of Kewaunee died on January 26, 2020 at Wyndemere Assisted Living. She was born on January 24, 1930 in Kewaunee to the late Alvin and Mildred (Kimpel) Kuehl.
She was a Kewaunee High School graduate. On July 5, 1951 she married Arnold Schroeder and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2002.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Barb Schroeder, Kewaunee; two daughters and one son-in-law: Kim and Mike Hrabik, Kewaunee; Pam Schroeder and special friend, Mike Perry, Marinette; nine grandchildren: Tom and wife,Tiffany and Mike Schroeder; Jeremy (Tiger) and fiancé, Marcia, Mark, Chad, Danny and Dean Hrabik; Ben and wife Jessica Paplham, Nikki and husband Jason Schaller; ten greatgrandchildren: Austin, Ethan and Emma Paplham; Caleb, Peyton and Logan Schaller; Gavin and Dylan Hrabik; Halie Dorner, Lyla Schroeder; one brother: Roger (Jean) Kuehl, Kewaunee; one sister: Gail (Jim) Jonet, Luxemburg. She was preceded in death by five infant children and an infant brother: David Kuehl.
Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee after 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 1, until the time of services. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Howard Batt officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020