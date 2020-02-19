Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Ruth VanLanen


1934 - 2020
Ruth VanLanen Obituary
Ruth Van Lanen

Seymour - Ruth Van Lanen, age 85, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Meadwood Assisted Living in Seymour. She was born April 10, 1934, daughter of the late John and Gertrude Philipsen.

Ruth was united in marriage to Alvin Van Lanen on May 16, 1953. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2016.

She enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, her afternoon happy hour, and their cottage up north at Wheeler Lake.

Ruth is survived by her children: Judy (Chris Wagner) Sigl, Joan (Steve) Cerveny, Janet (Dennis) Kohn, and Pat (Karen) Van Lanen; grandchildren: Eric, Nathan, Chantel, Becky, Dallas, Tyler, Adam, Rachel, Sammy, Josh, Alex, Ricki, Dakota, Jenny, Kelly, Eric, Clayton, and Travis; 30 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffery Van Lanen and Thomas "Tom" Van Lanen; grandson, Timothy Van Lanen; siblings: Virginia (Maynard) Krahn, Paul (Bernice) Philipsen, Alfred Philipsen, and Rosie (Milton) Peters.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 pm until the funeral service at 5 pm with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed to Ruth's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to the staff at Meadow Wood and Good Shepherd for the wonderful care given to Ruth, and to Unity Hospice for your support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
