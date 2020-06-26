Ruth Windell
Green Bay - Ruth E. Windell, 94, Green Bay, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born April 20,1926 to the late Robert and Agnes (Anderson) Wahlgren in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Ruth was extremely proud of her family and her Swedish heritage. Ruth was employed for many years as a telephone operator. On August 6, 1947, she married Russell Windell in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Together, they moved to Green Bay and raised their son Randy. Ruth enjoyed cooking, knitting, painting crafts, and learning to play the organ. She loved photos and reminiscing and was a wonderful memory- sharer and storyteller. Ruth had a sharp, quick wit and was good to, and loved her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russ and son, Randy. Survivors include her daughter in law, Ann Windell, Madison; and two grandchildren, Alyssa Windell and Kristina Windell.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, where the funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Fricke officiating. Burial will be at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lyndahl.com .
Special thank you to all the neighbors from Jay Lane, the staff of St. Vincent Hospital, Unity hospice, and to the staff at Odd Fellows Nursing home for their loving care and tenderness. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ruth's name.
Green Bay - Ruth E. Windell, 94, Green Bay, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born April 20,1926 to the late Robert and Agnes (Anderson) Wahlgren in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Ruth was extremely proud of her family and her Swedish heritage. Ruth was employed for many years as a telephone operator. On August 6, 1947, she married Russell Windell in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Together, they moved to Green Bay and raised their son Randy. Ruth enjoyed cooking, knitting, painting crafts, and learning to play the organ. She loved photos and reminiscing and was a wonderful memory- sharer and storyteller. Ruth had a sharp, quick wit and was good to, and loved her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russ and son, Randy. Survivors include her daughter in law, Ann Windell, Madison; and two grandchildren, Alyssa Windell and Kristina Windell.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, where the funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Fricke officiating. Burial will be at Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lyndahl.com .
Special thank you to all the neighbors from Jay Lane, the staff of St. Vincent Hospital, Unity hospice, and to the staff at Odd Fellows Nursing home for their loving care and tenderness. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ruth's name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.