Ryan Willner
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Willner

Pulaski - Ryan David Willner, 33, of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

The son of Kathleen (Collins) Willner and the late David Willner, was born September 28, 1986, in Green Bay. He lived in Pulaski most of his life, graduating from Pulaski High School in 2005. He worked previously as a manager at Titletown Brewing and most recently at Kwik Trip in Pulaski.

Many people liked Ryan's sense of humor. He definitely thought he was funny. He really enjoyed playing video games, and sometimes he even let his niece and nephew join him. Everyone said he gave the best bear hugs. He was an independent spirit and lived life the way he wanted.

Survivors include his mom, Kathy, Pulaski; sister, Laura (Aaron) Hoppe, Pulaski; two nieces and a nephew, Harper, Alex, and Haley; his paternal grandmother, Bernadine Willner, Janesville; his godparents, Uncle Charlie and Aunt Rose Willner, Janesville; other aunts and uncles: Bill (Terry) Willner, Pulaski, John Willner, Missouri, Tom (Darlene) Willner, Pennsylvania, Bob (Annette) Willner, Whitewater, Carol (Denny) Montgomery, Edgerton, Kris (Rick) Knecht, Janesville, Cindi Wheatley (fiancé, Steve Doty), Fort Atkinson; and cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father, David, in 2007; his paternal grandfather, Reinhold Willner; his maternal grandparents, Eugene Collins, Patricia Collins, and John Quinn; his uncle, Dennis Collins, and an aunt, Katie Willner.

A private family funeral for Ryan will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Kunesh, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating.

A graveside service for family and friends will take place at 2 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery in Laney.

If you are uncomfortable attending this public gathering at the cemetery, please know that the family would not want you to come and put yourself at risk. We all understand and respect that everyone's health concerns are personal matters. It is suggested to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines if you choose to attend.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Willner family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I did not know Ryan but as a kwik trip employee we are considered family and its sad to lose one of our own. Again my deepest sympathy.
Lynnette Petasek
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved