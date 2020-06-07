Ryan WillnerPulaski - Ryan David Willner, 33, of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.The son of Kathleen (Collins) Willner and the late David Willner, was born September 28, 1986, in Green Bay. He lived in Pulaski most of his life, graduating from Pulaski High School in 2005. He worked previously as a manager at Titletown Brewing and most recently at Kwik Trip in Pulaski.Many people liked Ryan's sense of humor. He definitely thought he was funny. He really enjoyed playing video games, and sometimes he even let his niece and nephew join him. Everyone said he gave the best bear hugs. He was an independent spirit and lived life the way he wanted.Survivors include his mom, Kathy, Pulaski; sister, Laura (Aaron) Hoppe, Pulaski; two nieces and a nephew, Harper, Alex, and Haley; his paternal grandmother, Bernadine Willner, Janesville; his godparents, Uncle Charlie and Aunt Rose Willner, Janesville; other aunts and uncles: Bill (Terry) Willner, Pulaski, John Willner, Missouri, Tom (Darlene) Willner, Pennsylvania, Bob (Annette) Willner, Whitewater, Carol (Denny) Montgomery, Edgerton, Kris (Rick) Knecht, Janesville, Cindi Wheatley (fiancé, Steve Doty), Fort Atkinson; and cousins, other relatives, and friends.Ryan was preceded in death by his father, David, in 2007; his paternal grandfather, Reinhold Willner; his maternal grandparents, Eugene Collins, Patricia Collins, and John Quinn; his uncle, Dennis Collins, and an aunt, Katie Willner.A private family funeral for Ryan will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Kunesh, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating.A graveside service for family and friends will take place at 2 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery in Laney.If you are uncomfortable attending this public gathering at the cemetery, please know that the family would not want you to come and put yourself at risk. We all understand and respect that everyone's health concerns are personal matters. It is suggested to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines if you choose to attend.Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Willner family.Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162