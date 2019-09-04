|
Sadie Garlow
Oconto Falls - Sadie Anna Garlow passed away Saturday, August 31, at The cottages Memory Care in Oconto Falls. Sadie died just as she lived, a loyal and faithful child of God. Her faith and her love for others ruled her life. Sadie retired from Briggs and Stratton after many years of service. While she had no children of her own, she was a loving and caring aunt to her three nephews. They have beautiful memories of having grown up with Aunt Sadie, in their lives. She will be greatly missed.
At almost 102 years old, Sadie is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Garlow; her parents, Albert and Emma Falk; one brother, Wilbur (Geneva) Falk; three sisters, Lorraine Falk, Ruth (Edward) Weigelt, and Avis (Owen) Karlmann. Sadie has one surviving sister, Carol (Louis) Lindner and three surviving nephews, Owen (Agneta) Karlmann, Larry (Janice) Karlmann, and Edward (Sharon) Weigelt. Numerous great nieces and nephews were very special to her. She also had many step nieces and nephews that she cared very much about.
The family will receive relatives and friends at United Methodist Church, Oconto, from 9 to 10:30 AM Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 AM at the church with the Rev. Dave Henke officiating. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Thank you to everyone, family and friends, that have shared a part of her long, wonderful life. Thank you also to the staff at The Cottages Memory Care facility, and to hospice. These people truly are angels of mercy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019