Sally A. Lotz
De Pere - Sally A. Lotz, 76, De Pere, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 519 Kilbourn Street, Kewaunee. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Visitation will continue from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Father Alvan Amadi officiating.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019