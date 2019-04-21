|
|
Sally Ann Collins
De Pere - Sally Ann Collins, age 84 of De Pere, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 26, 1934 to the late Louis and Myra (Danek) Robillard in Kewaunee. On January 2, 1954, she married James Collins, he preceded her in death. She worked as a teacher's aide for Abbot Pennings and Syble Hopp Schools. Sally enjoyed traveling, taking car rides, drawing and writing. She enjoyed being politically active, a liberal and feminist ahead of her time. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Cindy Collins, Susan (James Peterson) Collins, Kathy (Jeff) Ritter, Peggy (Jerry) Brey, Colleen (Bob Steinbrecher) Collins, Jill (Jeff) Austinson and Michael Collins, grandchildren; Justin (Dawn) Ritter, Stacy (Aaron) Shaske, Brian (Emily Claflin) Ritter, Lauren (Liz Zaretsky) Peterson, Anna (Derek Behnke) Peterson, Kate (Sam Dvorak) Brey, Sarah (Francisco Luna Jr.) Austinson, Jessica (Russ) Gehm, Brad (Lynn Ratkowski) Austinson and granddaughter in law, Valery Collins, as well as 11 great grandchildren.
Preceding Sally in death are her parents, her husband Jim, son, Patrick, grandson, Matt Collins, brother, Gene (Carol) Robillard and a son in law, Mark Blohowiak.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:45am at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere. A memorial service will follow at noon, with Rev. Charlie Hoffman officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Odd Fellow Nursing Home and to Nancy Pfankuch for her caring friendship.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019