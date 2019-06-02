|
Sally Ann Schoen
The Villages, FL - Sally Ann Schoen, 72, of The Villages, FL, died peacefully with loved ones by her side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's. Sally was born October 6, 1947, in Green Bay, WI to the late Joyce (Schoenauer) and Merwin Schoen as the fifth of ten children. She graduated from East High School. John Harrill was Sally's constant companion of 35 years, love of her life, devoted helpmate and compassionate caregiver. They enjoyed many happy years together on the golf course, pickle ball court, and spending time with their many friends at The Villages FL. Sally was known to have a generous spirit, tender heart and great love for her family. She was an avid golfer, loved to knit, crochet, create beautiful artwork with colored pencil, and enjoyed dancing and bowling in her younger years.
Sally's survivors include John Harrill, son Michael Jenks, daughter Tracy Turriff (fiancé Jamie Argall), grandchildren Alex, Oksana, Brent, Jamie, and Ethan, and great-grand daughter Miah. She is also survived by brothers Tom Schoen (Gail Frank), Dick Schoen (Anita), sisters Sue Hebel, Judy Gilson (Dave), Carol Segersin (Dan), Kathy Steckman (Greg), Karen Sentowski (Jim), sister-in-law Dona Schoen, members of John's family including mother Violet Harrill, brothers Bob (Mary), Mike (Melanie), Jeff (Lori), and many nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her son Kyle Jenks, mother Joyce, father Merwin, brother Jerry, sister Gail Stryzewski, brother-in-law Lee Stryzewski, brother-in-law Roy Hebel, and John's father Bobby Harrill.
A memorial reception and visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11:30 am - 2:00 pm at St Mark Lutheran Church, Hillside Room, 2066 Lawrence Dr, De Pere, WI 54115, with lunch served during this time. Friends and family are invited to share in this celebration of Sally's life.
A memorial fund will be established in Sally's name for the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019