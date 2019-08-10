|
|
Sally Burke
Green Bay - Sally Marie Burke, 76, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1942 in her grandmother's house in Sobieski to the late Ervin and Genevieve (Baran) Liss.
Sally was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1961. On September 23, 1962 she married Thomas Burke at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Sally's favorite thing was spending time with her children and grandchildren, and great grandchild. She was an extremely giving of her time for her family, neighbors, church, and friends.
Sally is survived by her four children, Tim Burke, Todd Burke, Brenda (John) Daming, and Erin (Thomas) Haase; seven grandchildren, Kacie (Sam) Langlitz, Krista (Matthew) Schiefelbein, Dylan Fournier, John Taylor Daming, Elizabeth Hailee Daming, Olivia Schlender, and Devin Schlender; one great-grandchild, Landon Langlitz; siblings, Bonnie Kelly, Sue (Kevin) Hermans, Scott (Dianne) Liss; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Burke.
Friends and family may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. on Wednesday, August 14 from 4-6 pm. The Funeral Service will be at 6pm, Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Burial in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Thanks to Heartland Hospice and Marla Vista Gardens for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019