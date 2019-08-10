Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Burke


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Burke Obituary
Sally Burke

Green Bay - Sally Marie Burke, 76, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1942 in her grandmother's house in Sobieski to the late Ervin and Genevieve (Baran) Liss.

Sally was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1961. On September 23, 1962 she married Thomas Burke at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Sally's favorite thing was spending time with her children and grandchildren, and great grandchild. She was an extremely giving of her time for her family, neighbors, church, and friends.

Sally is survived by her four children, Tim Burke, Todd Burke, Brenda (John) Daming, and Erin (Thomas) Haase; seven grandchildren, Kacie (Sam) Langlitz, Krista (Matthew) Schiefelbein, Dylan Fournier, John Taylor Daming, Elizabeth Hailee Daming, Olivia Schlender, and Devin Schlender; one great-grandchild, Landon Langlitz; siblings, Bonnie Kelly, Sue (Kevin) Hermans, Scott (Dianne) Liss; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Burke.

Friends and family may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. on Wednesday, August 14 from 4-6 pm. The Funeral Service will be at 6pm, Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Burial in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Thanks to Heartland Hospice and Marla Vista Gardens for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now