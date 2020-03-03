Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Sally Cornelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Cornelius


1937 - 2020
Sally Cornelius Obituary
Sally Cornelius

Green Bay - Sally Ann Cornelius, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2nd, 2020. She was born August 26, 1937 to the late Cecil and Loretta (Buck) Schoenfeldt in Tigerton, Wisconsin.

Sally married Clifton Cornelius on April 8, 1972. Sally and Clifton spent their time together cheering on the Packers and Brewers. They loved to argue over cribbage games and go on bus trips with their friends. Sally had many different jobs throughout her life where she was able to help and care for others. She loved to spend time with her family; she especially loved being at the lake with her grandchildren.

Sally is survived by her three sons: Scott (Melissa), Robin and Stuart (Nina) White; six siblings: Janet Fontaine, Daryl Schoenfeldt, Lora (Scott) Wellner, Brenda (John) Marsh, Cheryl (Dale) Krueger and Victoria Elst; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Sally is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton, her parents and her sister-in-law, Wanda.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI 54301) from 1 to 3 pm. A prayer service will follow at 3 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
