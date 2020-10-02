1/1
Sally Ebenreiter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Ebenreiter

Gillett - Sally Ann (Manley) Ebenreiter of Gillett passed away peacefully on September23, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on December 8, 1930, in Janesville, WI, to the late Thomas and Millie (Thuenen) Manley. She graduated from Portage High School in 1948, and attended UW-Madison where she earned her BS in Home Economics and Child Development in 1952. From 1952-1953, Sally taught in the Home Economics Department of Highland Park, IL.

On August 22, 1953, Sally married the late Thomas (Tom) Ebenreiter. Sally is survived by three daughters, Sue Ebenreiter (Bob Shaffer), Carol (Mark) Mosher, Lisa (Jon) Streu; and four granddaughters, Lori and Emily Mosher and Abigail and Elena Streu.

Through the years Sally was very active in the Gillett community volunteering and holding various positions with the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts of America, American Legion Auxiliary, Gillett Women's Club, Gillett Public Library, Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary-Oconto Falls, St. John's Lutheran Church and was a founding member of the Sunshine Child Care Center.

In addition to serving her community, Sally loved playing bridge, traveling both domestically and internationally, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and cooking for friends and family.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff of Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice.

The family has already held a private burial.

A service to honor Sally's memory will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Child Care Center, Gillett Public Library, Gillett Historical Society, Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center or for your convenience forwarded to Kuehl Funeral Home, 108 East Main Street, Post Office Box 317, Gillett, WI 54124.

Kuehl Funeral Home Gillett was honored to serve the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Chapels - Gillett
108 E. Main Street
Gillett, WI 54124
(920) 855-2144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Funeral Chapels - Gillett

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved