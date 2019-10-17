Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Catholic Church
209 S. Adams St.
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Catholic Church
209 S. Adams St.
Sally (Biemeret) Knaus

Green Bay - Sally (Biemeret) Knaus, 87, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, October 16, 2019. Born March 31, 1932, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Gabriel and Ione Biemeret. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. Sally married Francis Austin Knaus on July 7, 1956 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and he preceded her in death on March 30, 2007. She was a proud homemaker raising her three children. Sally enjoyed reading, baking, and being up north in Crivitz. Faith was very important to Sally being a long time member at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and St. Willebrords.

Sally is survived by her three children, Brian (Bev) Knaus of Jacksonville, FL, Denise (T.J. Miller) Vanderperren of Green Bay, and Erin (Ray) Clark of Sobieski, WI; six grandchildren, Greg and Faith, Natalie and Heather (Luke), Garrett and Garrison; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Emma, Jack; two brothers, Robert (Sue) Biemeret, and Gabe (Mae) Biemeret; sister-in-law, June Biemeret.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; one sister, Jackie and one brother, Donald.

Visitation at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams St., Thursday October 24, from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bellin Hospital and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
