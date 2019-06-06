|
Sally Lee Clarizio
Sturgeon Bay - Sally Lee Clarizio, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
She was born January 28, 1938 in Marinette, WI, daughter of the late Lester and Myrtle (Aland) Hansen. Sally graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee. On May 24, 1958, she married Leon Clarizio and spent 61 wonderful years together. Sally worked as the head bookkeeper for the Schultz Brothers and Cherry Point Mall for many years. In her free time, Sally enjoyed playing cards, visiting her friends and relatives, sewing and painting. She was a member of the local Coast Guard Wives Club.
Sally will be missed by her loving husband, Leon; four children, Richard (Valarie) Clarizio of Sturgeon Bay, Lee Ann (Royal) Mortenson of Champaign, IL, Michael (Carrie) Clarizio of Greenfield, and Christine Clarizio of Cedarburg; grandchildren, Kendra Clarizio, Brittney, Robert, and Nicholas Mortenson, and Taylor, Nicholas, Daniel, and Brooke Clarizio; and many nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Myrtle Hansen; two brothers, Maurice and Robert Hansen; three sisters, Ruth Ann Lesch, Shirley Stockfleth, and Boots Jendrusiak.
A memorial service to honor Sally's life will be held in the fall of 2019.
Memorials may be given in her memory to Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus, 3475 Park Drive, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235, or to St. Vincent and St. Mary Foundation, at HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary's Foundation. Checks should be mailed to Ms. Bobbi Giles, Director of Philanthropy, PO Box 11706, Green Bay, WI 54307-1706.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the Clarizio family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Sally may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 6 to June 8, 2019