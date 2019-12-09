|
|
Sally M. Zuleger
Luxemburg - Sally Marie (Sinkewicz) Zuleger, October 15, 1976 - December 6, 2019
Sally entered the world on Friday, October 15, 1976 at 2:35 in the morning. She was the oldest daughter of Jerry and Collette Sinkewicz.
Her "pride and joy" in life were her two sons, Owen Robert and Garrett James. She was an excellent, loving, and dedicated mother. Sally was very strong willed but had a heart of gold and was always there when someone needed help. She tried her very best in her short life. Peace is now with you, sweetheart.
She leaves behind in such sorrow her sons, Owen (Alexis) and Garrett, as well as her new grandson, Cayden Andrew, born on December 2, 2019; her parents, her sister, Katherine Sinkewicz (Derek Fry), and goddaughter, Iris Rae Fry. Also her maternal grandmother, Ericka Johnson and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John R. Johnson, and her paternal grandparents, Frank and Norma Sinkewicz.
Friends and family will be gathering on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. Online condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established for Garrett and Owen.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019