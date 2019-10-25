|
|
Sally Mehltretter
Green Bay - Sally Mehltretter, 76, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1943 to Charles and Eva (Valentine) Devroy. Sally attended Green Bay West High School, graduating in 1961. Sally cherished her memories of the times she spent with her grandparents, Allie and Gertrude Valentine. In 1982, Sally married the love of her life, James Mehltretter.
Sally will be remembered as a caring and generous person who was always willing to help anyone in so many ways, by cooking and baking for them or just listening to their problems. She could make the best cinnamon rolls and snickerdoodle cookies. She loved birds and squirrels and especially dogs. She loved to sing with her "Honey" Jim, and liked to shop till she dropped at department stores for bargains. Her favorite dog was "Munchie", who does not think of herself as a dog, but as a person.
My "Girl" is survived by her husband, James; our special daughter, Debbie; and her good friend, Sandra Beauron.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Donald and Gary Devroy; and one sister, Patsy Peters.
Sally's wishes were for no funeral. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Sally's family extends a big thank you to the nurses and technicians at St. Vincent outpatient dialysis Center, she truly enjoyed sharing stories and conversations with you all. Also, to the men and women of County Rescue who took her back and forth to dialysis. She had nicknames for some like "Red", "Eyes" and "Cutie Pie." She appreciated every one of you and what you did for her.
I love your smile, your twinkling eyes, but most of all, I Love You, Babe!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019