Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Powell

Add a Memory
Sally Powell Obituary
Sally Powell

Green Bay - Sally Powell, 85, of Green Bay, beloved wife of the late John E. Powell, departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Sally was born on Christmas Day in 1933 daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (Van Caster) Krause. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and an avid gardener. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting with her grandchildren and traveling with family and friends. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved being a grandma and "GG".

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Jeff) Rose, three grandchildren: Lindsay (Pheng) Moua, Jeremy (Angela Beyer) Rose, and Jamie Kempen, along with four great grandchildren: Parker, Lillian, William, and Katherine. Sally leaves her siblings: Ernestine Capelle, Betty (Richard) Breuninger, Sandra Timmers, and Steve (Linda) Krause, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a daughter: Cynthia Schulze, a sister: Patsy Krause and brothers: Larry and Richard Krause.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 9 AM - 11 AM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Sally's life will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

Sally's family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Care For All Ages, the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now