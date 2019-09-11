|
Sally Powell
Green Bay - Sally Powell, 85, of Green Bay, beloved wife of the late John E. Powell, departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Sally was born on Christmas Day in 1933 daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (Van Caster) Krause. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and an avid gardener. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting with her grandchildren and traveling with family and friends. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved being a grandma and "GG".
She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Jeff) Rose, three grandchildren: Lindsay (Pheng) Moua, Jeremy (Angela Beyer) Rose, and Jamie Kempen, along with four great grandchildren: Parker, Lillian, William, and Katherine. Sally leaves her siblings: Ernestine Capelle, Betty (Richard) Breuninger, Sandra Timmers, and Steve (Linda) Krause, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a daughter: Cynthia Schulze, a sister: Patsy Krause and brothers: Larry and Richard Krause.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th from 9 AM - 11 AM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Sally's life will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
Sally's family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Care For All Ages, the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019