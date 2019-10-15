Services
Sam Farnsworth

Sam Farnsworth Obituary
Sam Farnsworth

Green Bay - Samuel "Sam" Farnsworth, 28, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on October 13, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1991 to Mark and Michele (Paulsen) Farnsworth in Racine, WI. Sam was a graduate of Southwest High School Class of 2009.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Ave, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at church on Friday, October 17, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Joshua Errer officiating. Burial will take place in Poy Sippi Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
