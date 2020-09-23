Sam Fuss



Green Bay - Sam Fuss, 33, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on July 20, 1987, to Mark and Mary (Schenkelberg) Fuss. He was a graduate of Rassmussen College with an Associate degree in message therapy. Sam's passion for helping others and making them feel better, shined through in his work as a masseuse. Sam will be remembered for his extremely spiritual, introspective and big-hearted nature and the way he could light up a room with his smile. These beautiful qualities and artistic talents earned Sam many friends. That same artistic nature and great sense of humor also played in well with his talent for writing rap songs. Sam loved the outdoors, especially Baird's Creek, foraging for unique rocks for his collection, morel mushrooms or any wild growing food he could add to his cooking. Sam cherished his time spent with his family and friends and his parents loved having him as their "personal chef."



Sam will be deeply missed by his parents and his big brother, Sean (fiancé, Amy).



Due to Sam's positive COVID 19 test, no public visitation will be held.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation or contribution to the charity or cause of your choice in Sam's name. Mark and Mary Beth would like you all to wear your masks.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store