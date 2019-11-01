|
|
Samantha Campbell-Wierer
Green Bay - Samantha (Sam) Campbell-Wierer passed away surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones in her home on the evening of October 31st, 2019.
Sam was born in Green Bay, WI to the late Francis "Pangie" Wayka and Marie Smith (Mueller) on January 19th, 1976 where she lived for most of her life. She led a spiritual and ambitious lifestyle making many friends along the way. She is survived by her husband and children.
Sam attended Green Bay East High School and went on to earn an Associate Degree at the Empire School of Cosmetology. After that, she taught at the Paul Mitchell School before ultimately branching out on her own and opening a salon called "Reflections Family Hair Care."
Samantha enjoyed spending time with family and friends doing things such as camping, boating, bonfires, karaoke, and throwing Packer parties. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7534 and the Bay Port Booster Club. She also enjoyed working in her home as a stylist and a Mary Kay Consultant.
Sam was always laughing, smiling, giving John a hard time and told it like it is, but all the while having a heart full of love for everyone she knew.
Visitation will take place at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI), Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019