Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Campbell-Wierer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha Campbell-Wierer


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Samantha Campbell-Wierer Obituary
Samantha Campbell-Wierer

Green Bay - Samantha (Sam) Campbell-Wierer passed away surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones in her home on the evening of October 31st, 2019.

Sam was born in Green Bay, WI to the late Francis "Pangie" Wayka and Marie Smith (Mueller) on January 19th, 1976 where she lived for most of her life. She led a spiritual and ambitious lifestyle making many friends along the way. She is survived by her husband and children.

Sam attended Green Bay East High School and went on to earn an Associate Degree at the Empire School of Cosmetology. After that, she taught at the Paul Mitchell School before ultimately branching out on her own and opening a salon called "Reflections Family Hair Care."

Samantha enjoyed spending time with family and friends doing things such as camping, boating, bonfires, karaoke, and throwing Packer parties. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7534 and the Bay Port Booster Club. She also enjoyed working in her home as a stylist and a Mary Kay Consultant.

Sam was always laughing, smiling, giving John a hard time and told it like it is, but all the while having a heart full of love for everyone she knew.

Visitation will take place at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI), Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samantha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now