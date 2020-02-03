|
|
Fr. Samuel D. Jadin, O.Praem.
De Pere - Reverend Samuel Donald Jadin, O. Praem., age 89, a member of the Norbertine Community of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, Wisconsin, and a Norbertine priest, passed into God's eternal kingdom on February 2, 2020.
Father Jadin was born in Luxemburg, Wisconsin on February 1, 1931, to the late Edward and Tillie (Vincent) Jadin. His home parish was St. Kilian in New Franken, Wisconsin.
After graduating from Central Catholic High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Father Jadin entered the Norbertine Order and was vested as a novice on August 28, 1948. He professed Simple Vows on August 28, 1950.
Father Jadin attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy in 1952. He continued his theology studies at St. Norbert Abbey and professed Solemn Vows on August 28, 1953. He was chosen to attend the Gregorian University in Rome, Italy for doctoral studies in theology. He was ordained to the priesthood in Rome on June 29, 1955.
Over the next 29 years, Father Jadin served as a faculty member at several higher education institutions including St. Norbert College; Benedictine University in Illinois; Madonna College and Siena Heights College in Michigan (where he was also a chaplain); St. John's and St. Cloud University in Minnesota; and Aquinas Institute of Theology in Iowa.
In 1984, he returned home to St. Norbert Abbey for a year. Father Jadin was appointed House Superior at St. Michael Priory in Green Bay. He undertook a new ministry of adult education and conducted classes in scriptural studies in diocesan parishes. He remained involved in diocesan marriage preparation programs both in the Green Bay area and Minnesota. Father Jadin also served as Campus Minister at St. Cloud University in Minnesota.
For the next 21 years, he was chaplain at Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He retired to St. Norbert Abbey in 2012.
Father Jadin is survived by the Norbertine Community; his siblings: Norbert (Joan) Jadin, Bernice Rukamp, Gerald (Sandy) Jadin, Donna (John) Daniels, and Linda (Larry) Puylaert; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Clarence Rukamp.
Vespers of the Dead and Reception of the Body will be held at the church of St. Norbert Abbey on Friday, February 7, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m., followed by visitation until 9:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. expressing our faith and hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection. The Rt. Rev. Dane J. Radecki, O. Praem., Abbot of St. Norbert Abbey, will preside at the Funeral Mass.
Burial will be in the St. Norbert Abbey Cemetery at a later date.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020