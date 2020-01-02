Resources
Green Bay - Samuel J. Campbell III died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Unity Hospice in Green Bay. He was 60. The cause was complications of glioblastoma. Sam was born and raised in Green Bay. After graduating from Preble High School in 1978, Sam received a packaging engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1983. Sam spent his entire professional career in aviation, working briefly at Northrop Grumman Corporation before moving to Seattle to join the Boeing Company. At Boeing, Sam was a commercial airplanes packaging specialist. Sam enjoyed a wonderful life outside work. He was an avid reader. Music was a lifetime passion. Sam was also a lover of nature and an expert angler, never letting a year pass without several trips to the Yakima River and the Potholes. Sam was a model for how to live a good life. He was interested, content, and positive. Even in his last months, his sweetness shined through.

Sam is survived by his mother Margaret Hoffmann; his sisters Kathy Petray and Laura Callan; his brother-in-law Daniel Callan; four nephews Carter Petray, Owen Petray (Shelby Petray), Bennett Petray, and Jack Callan and a niece Margaret Callan; and his aunt Betty Nelson and cousins Paul Nelson (Jane Lewis), Dave Nelson, Jim Nelson (Diane Foust), Janet Nelson (Rusty Long), and Bob Nelson. He is also survived by his aunt Mary Campbell.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Union Congregational Church, 716 S. Madison Street, Green Bay with a visitation at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Ecumenical Partnership for Housing, Inc., Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
