Samuel Owen Wilson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Owen Wilson Obituary
Samuel Owen Wilson

Green Bay - Samuel Owen Wilson, 54, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with his family by his side.

Sam was born on December 3, 1964 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Maurice and June (Johnson) Wilson.

Sam is survived by his siblings, Lorna (Steven) Kerkes of Sandia Park, NM. Sharon (Tom) Soik, of Lakewood, WI. Steven (Judi) Wilson of Green Bay, WI. Jerry(Terri) Wilson of Green Bay, WI. And step- mother Patricia Wilson of Two Rivers, WI.

Sam left us too soon. We will never forget his larger-than life personality, the laughs, and the love he shared with us and his rescue animals. He is fondly remembered as a kind-hearted and giving man. His memory will live on in the loved ones he leaves behind.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Aurora Hospital, Green Bay, WI.

In accordance with Sam's wishes, no formal service will be held. Simply Cremation is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
