Sandra A. Butterfield
Green Bay - Sandra Ann Butterfield, 77, of Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born to the late Rudolph and Mabel (Delorite) Unsinn on February 13, 1942. She is a graduate of Green Bay Preble High School. On August 1, 1964, Sandra married James Butterfield at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. For most of her life, she was a loving and caring housewife and mother. She worked for Independent Printing in DePere for many years. One of her favorite past times was traveling with her husband and going camping. She also enjoyed many many trips to the casino. She was an avid sports fan who loved to cheer on the Green Bay Packer's, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Sandra is survived by her three sons: Shawn (Patti) Butterfield, Todd Butterfield (special friend Chris Heil), and Robin Butterfield, daughter Kelly Butterfield; ten grandchildren: Christopher (Kim) Butterfield, Neisa Butterfield, Bradley Butterfield, Julia (Jeremy) Langer, Ross Butterfield, Kenny Butterfield, Brandon Butterfield, Amanda Butterfield, Anna Butterfield, and Emily Butterfield; five great grandchildren; two sisters: Tina and Laurie Beyer; brother-in-law Ron Derepkowski; three sister-in-laws: MaryJo Gellin, Charolette Butterfield, and Joan King; along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and step-father Bill Beyer, she is preceded in death by her loving husband James; great granddaughter Brynn Langer; sister Barbara Derepkowski; two brothers: Michael Unsinn and Kenny Beyer.
Visitation for Sandra will be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019, at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301) from 4-7pm. A service will follow at 7pm. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Bornemann's Nursing Home for the love and care you showed to their mom and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019