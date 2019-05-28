|
Sandra A. Marquardt
Green Bay, WI - Sandra Ann Marquardt, 73, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1946, in Sturgeon Bay, to the late Alex and Helen Vandertie. Sandy attended Sturgeon Bay High School and later graduated from Southern Door High School in 1964. On December 4, 1976, she married the love of her life, Dave Marquardt in Duluth, MN. Together they raised six wonderful children. They moved to Green Bay fifteen years ago.
At the age of nine, Sandy contracted polio. Despite her disability and health difficulties, Sandy never let her condition hold her back. She wanted, more than anything to be like everyone else. But despite her efforts, Sandy was anything but average in her bravery and determination to accomplish whatever goals she set her mind to. In addition to her family, Sandy enjoyed attending her flowers, sewing, and creating beautiful crafts. She stitched or beaded all the ornaments on her Christmas tree. She had a special talent for cooking delicious meals and baking tempting desserts. Sandy loved reminiscing with her Sturgeon Bay classmates. Above all, Sandy was all about caring for the needs of her family.
Survivors include Sandy's loving husband, Dave; six children, David (Cindy) Marquardt, Mark (Lisa) Marquardt, Debbie (Bernie) Serre, Sharon (Dean) Paulson, Laura (Kari) Marquardt, and Tony Marquardt. Additionally, Sandy was blessed with twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Sandy is also survived by her two sisters, Sally (Wayne) Stenzel and Susan (Michael) Eliason; siblings- in-law; Butch (Dorothy) Marquardt, Susan McMaster, Linda (Rodger) Hinkelman, Carl (Linda) Marquardt, and Paul Marquardt.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Alex and Helen; brother Sanford (Irene) Vandertie; infant son, Brad; in-laws, Roland and Lois Marquardt; niece, Debra Vandertie; and nephew Steven Vandertie.
Private funeral arrangements will be handled by the family. Sandy's family would like to thank the staffs of St. Vincent's Hospital and Unity Hospice for their attentive care. Simply Cremation assisted the family with cremation services, 431-0100.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2019