Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Sandra "Sandy" A. Server

Green Bay - Sandra "Sandy" A. Server, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving caregivers on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Algoma WI, June 17, 1958 the daughter of the late Peyton and Magdalene (Vania) Server.

Sandy was a delight to everyone who cared for her. A very special thank you to past and present caregivers of Innovative Services, CP Center, Hospice, Brown County Human Services and the great number of people that have been in her care for the last 30 years. Sandy was blessed to have her immediate family, but also the caregivers that cared for her like family and her friends that lived with her for many years.

Sandra is survived by her siblings; Steven (special friend, Rose Coleman), Mike (Kim), Pat (Holly), and Julie (Andrew) Destiche; nieces and nephews, Payton and Christopher Hagerstrom, Abby and Tyler; aunt, Marge Flaherty; cousins, great-nieces, and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles, and grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please consider a donation to Cerebral Palsy Inc, 2801 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay WI 54301 in Sandra's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
