Sandra Elgin
Green Bay - Sandra Elgin, 76, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1944 to the late Florence Anderegg in Sturgeon Bay, WI.
Sandra is a graduate of Preble High School. After having several jobs, she settled into her lifelong career as a CNA for over 25 years at Woodside.
She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family. Her family will truly miss her cooking, especially lefse which she made every year for Christmas.
Sandra leaves behind three siblings: Joanne Pasterski of Folsom, CA., John (Mary Ann) Anderegg of Green Bay, WI., and Jayne Marler of Ashwaubenon, WI.; along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her mother, Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter Lana Holzner, her husband Richard Elgin and her sister Carol Baker.
Visitation for Sandra will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison St., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM. A Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Julie Wrubbel-Lange officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family of Sandra would like to say a special thank you to Rick and Karla Pauls for their loving care, compassion and support.