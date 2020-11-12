Sandra Gorecki
De Pere - Sandra Ann (Schneck) Gorecki, 77, De Pere, WI, transitioned peacefully to heaven, with her daughter, Laura, by her side on November 6, 2020. One month to the day that she lost her husband, of 55 years, Dennis.
She was born on April, 11th 1943, to the late Melvin and Eleanor (Wagner) Schneck, in Wausau WI.
She married Dennis on August 22, 1965. One of her favorite memories was how Dennis surprised her with his proposal. He hid the ring in a flower bouquet, and she did not expect this.
Sandy had been employed with different insurance companies throughout her life, with the majority being at Employer's Health Insurance as a Switch Board Operator, where she retired.
Her interests included reading mystery novels, music, attending theatrical events, gardening, shopping, and traveling. One of her favorite past times was walking the beach and collecting seashells. She had many happy memories of get-togethers with family and friends.
Sandy was a devoted Nana to her five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Nothing brought her greater pleasure than being able to spend time with them, regardless of how they spent it. It could be arts and crafts, reading, or just supporting them at any of their school events.
Sandy is survived by her daughters Laura Kaminski, De Pere WI, and Kristine Lux, Ashwaubenon WI. Grandchildren, Cassie (Eric) Billups, Minnesota; Lindsay Kaminski and special friend Cole, Minnesota; Madelyn Kaminski, De Pere, WI; Zachary and Matthew Lux, Green Bay. Great-granddaughter, Ellery Joy Billups, Minnesota, Sister, Sharon (Jack) Kramer, Wausau, sister-in-law, Chris Bryson-Schneck, Wausau; sister-in-law, Carol Gorecki, Mosinee, Donna Schermer, Mount Pleasant, WI; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Gorecki, brother James Schneck, sister Susan Slagoski, sister in law, Sue Schneck, brother in law, Jerry (Gerald Slagoski) brother in law John Gorecki, sister in law Judith Vercimak, brother in law, Gene Schermer parents Melvin and Eleanor Schneck, and mother in law Myrtle Gorecki and father in law Leonard Gorecki.
Because of the current outbreak of Covid-19 we will not be having a service at this time. The family is planning a Celebration of Life when we can all safely come together to honor and celebrate the life of our mother and friend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice, Sage Meadow of De Pere; dedicated friends and relatives, for all of your continued support and commitment; Mom had the best group of friends and people in her life anyone could of ask for!
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of our mother and all others who are fighting or have suffered from this disease.