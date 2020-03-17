|
Sandra "Sandi" Groth
Green Bay - Sandra "Sandi" Groth, 81, of Green Bay, beloved wife of 57 years to Donald Groth, departed this life peacefully on March 16, 2020.
Sandi was born on February 15, 1939 in Green Bay daughter of the late William and June (Scott) Zierson. She spent her career as a Beautician where she worked for Merle Norman. She also worked for the Green Bay Police Department as a School Crossing Guard. In her spare time she enjoyed seasonal camping in Sturgeon Bay at Tranquil Timbers. Sandi especially loved her trips to Disney World.
Sandi is survived by her husband Donald, and a daughter Bonnie (Bret) Radical. She also leaves her sister, Billie VanKlooster, and a brother, Scott (Debbie) Zierson, along with a sister-in-law, Rosemary Juranitch. Sandi also leaves 5 nephews: Brian VanKlooster, Brent VanKlooster, Zach Zierson, Scott (Teal) Juranitch, and Paul Juranitch, and a niece, Jennifer (Shane) McCarty. She is preceded in death by a niece, Virginia Juranitch.
All services are private. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020