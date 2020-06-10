Sandra Hardy
Green Bay - Sandra (Terrian) Hardy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Albert and Winifred Terrian on November 14, 1944 in England and came to the U.S. at age 3 on the Queen Mary.
After completion of numerous courses Sandra obtained her Directorship and became the director of 3 assisted living facilities in Green Bay and Appleton where she made holidays and birthdays so special for all her residents.
Sandra lived a full life as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting special items for family members and particularly for her elderly residents. Sandra loved to cook and baked special character birthday cakes and made pinatas for the grandkids. Her creativity and imagination include sketching scenery and oil painting, particularly portraits.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Brent E. Hardy, two sons, Michael (Julie) Harris, Brent L. (Kari) Hardy, Daughter Jacqueline Anthony, sisters Jill Harris of Suring, Jacqueline Jankowski, Green Bay and Gayle (Gary) Sexton, Escanaba, MI. Grandchildren, Justin (MacKenzie) Harris, Chad (Valerie) Harris, Alisha (Joe) Hedrich, Tayler (Keenan) Harris, David Harris, Amanda Anthony, Michael (Natasha) Anthony, Kyle Hardy, Caleb Hardy, Victoria Hardy, Lincoln Magnuson, Ashley Hardy, 10 great grandchildren and special friend Gail Carr.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a son Albert Harris, sister Wanda Godfrey, and brother-in-law James Harris.
It would be wrong to say that Sandra lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined, and she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Due to public health considerations there will be no visitation at Sandra's request. A Celebration of Life remembrance of Sandra is being planned and will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for Sandra's family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Our family wishes to extend a very special THANK YOU to Dr.Tahsildar, Jani Cook, Amy Eliason, Julie, Kathy and the entire staff at Bellin Oncology on Commanche Drive in Ashwaubenon.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to the nurses, caregivers, and social workers at Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.