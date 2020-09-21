Sandra (Heckendorf) Heimke



Sandra (Heckendorf) Heimke passed away September 15, 2020 after battling several serious illnesses for many years. Sandy was born to Harold and Iletta Heckendorf on April 29, 1952. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1970. She married Todd Heimke on March 20, 1979. They raised a family and farmed together for 41 years.



Sandy truly was the best wife, mother, and friend. She spent her life caring for others and many people benefited from her loving nature. After her retirement from dairy farming, she kept chickens and sold eggs. She enjoyed her chickens and chatting with her customers, who quickly became her friends. Her family loved her "sassy" spirit. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially trips to swaps or fairs. Sandy was her son's biggest fan while he coached basketball and never missed a game.



Sandy is survived by her husband Todd; her children Jeff (Ashlie) and Karly; her grandchildren: Gracelin, Gretta, and Brayden; her siblings Carol Startup, Jim (Judy) Heckendorf, Judy (Dennis) Blazek, Linda (Tom) Blaser, and Bonnie (David) Wellnitz; her brother-in-laws: Ronald Heimke, Gary (Glori) Heimke, and Roger (Teri) Heimke. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Iletta Heckendorf; her parents-in-law Gordon and Marie Heimke; her sister Debra Heckendorf; her sister and brother-in-law Wayne and Yvonne Damp; her sister-in-law Mary Heimke; and her very best friend Jeanne Ahlborg. Sandy joined her grandson, Joey, in heaven in time to celebrate his birthday on September 17.



According to Sandy's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be returned to the farm she loved so much.



Sandy's family would like to thank NP Janelle Schaal for her compassionate care of Sandy over the years. Also, the team at Heartland Hospice Care. A special thank you to her nieces Wendy Damp and Mariah Busch for their amazing care of Sandy in her final days.









