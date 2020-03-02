|
|
Sandra J. Francois
Green Bay - Sandra Jane Francois, 83, entered into heaven, Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born September 16, 1936, to the late Alvin and Jane Dykes in Atlanta Georgia. Sandra was a "spitfire" who enjoyed her family and friends, traveling the states, and always looked for a good slot machine and a tapper beer. Sandy proudly served her country with the United States Air Force from 1954 - 1956. On April 10, 1969, Sandra married Donald Francois.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Jackie Madsen, her sons, Jerry (Tami) Polarek of Howard, Jeff (Cathy) Polarek of Green Bay and John (Lisa) Polarek of TN, Connie Francois of OR, Craig (Debra) Francois of Hortonville, James (Patti) Francois of AK, Dan (Denise) Francois of Green Bay; 11 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jay Joseph Polarek, and her husband Don, of 46 years, her sisters, Peggy (James) Waldrip and Terressa (Pat) Barber, her favorite son-in-law, Kim Madsen; brother-in-law, Clarence Francois, Ronald "Bud" (Judy) Francois,; sister-in-law, Shirley (James) Krause and Sheri Francois.
Visitation will be at Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane, Howard, Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 pm with Rev. Kim Sechler officiating. Full military Honors will follow. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in Sandy's name. On-line condolences may be extended to the Francois family at www.prokowall.com.
Sandra's family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion which will always be remembered by Sandy's family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020