|
|
Sandra Kapla
Green Bay - Sandra A. "Sandy" Kapla, 75, Green Bay, died peacefully Friday morning, March 15, 2019, at Aurora BayCare Hospital, surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Stanley and Esther (Hendzel) Sawicki was born June 29, 1943, and was a 1961 graduate of Pulaski High School. On September 25, 1963, Sandy married James "Jim" Kapla at St. Stanislaus Church in Hofa Park. Together they made Green Bay their home most of their 55 years of marriage. In the eighties she worked for Larsen Canning Co. as a Lab Technician. Sandy's top priority in her life was taking care of her husband and, as time went on, she wanted to keep doing more, but her body just wouldn't let her.
She especially enjoyed watching the Packers and professional golf on TV with Jim. Sandy's love of beautiful things surrounded her everywhere. She loved flowers and taking care of them in her gardens. Sandy enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday. The aroma of cooking and baking were coming from her kitchen constantly. She especially enjoyed baking pies; everyone loved them. Sandy always looked forward to her yearly trips with her daughter to Door County, Upper Michigan, or anywhere she would take her. A love for country music found her going to see a lot of her favorites in concert. Spending time with family was very important to Sandy. She was grateful to be able to see her grandchildren grow into fine young adults.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; one daughter, Roxane (Scott) Cagle, Green Bay; one son, Doug (Terri) Kapla, and their children: Lance and Samantha, all of Pulaski; one sister, Diane Arendt, St. Louis, MO.; brothers-in-law: Tom (Sue) Kapla, Sobieski, and Pat (Shirley) Kapla, Crandon; sisters-in-law, Debbie Kapla, Flintville, Betsy (Dave) Schultz, Sobieski, and Vernie (Rick) Damp, Shawano; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Stanley and Florence Kapla; sister and brother-in-law, Aural (Paul) Andrews; brothers-in-law: Don Arendt, Bob Kapla, Ben Kapla, and Stanley Kapla, Jr.; one nephew, Donald Arendt, Jr.; one great niece, Dana Kapla; and she recently lost her cat, Mitzie, on January 9, 2019.
Friends may call at St. Stanislaus Church, W1888 Hofa Park Dr., Hofa Park, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding. Burial will take place in spring in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU unit at Aurora BayCare Hospital for all you did to take care of our wife and mother. A special thanks to Dr. Mendoza, Dr. Rohde, and a very special thanks to Jared Hocking. Jared, you were amazing.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019