Sandra L. Belschner
Pittsfield - Sandra L. Belschner, 74, Pittsfield, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on Aug. 6, 1944 to the late Ervin and Marion (Beyer) Kleinschmidt. Sandy married Wayne Belschner on April 1, 1967 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Duck Creek. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1999. She enjoyed being with family and friends but most of all with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Debbie (Chris) Allen; John (Mary) Belschner; grandchildren, Brandon (fiancé Anna) Stone; Breanna (friend Justin) Lewins; Shawn (Wyatt) Allen; great grandchildren, Braylin, Bristol and Dezirae; sisters, Carol (Ray) Hendricks and Barb Walinski; special friend, Mary Jane Collins.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Wayne; her parents; in-laws, Willy and Milly Belschner; two infant siblings.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 until 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Road, Suamico. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at the church with Father David Hoffman officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family extends a special thank you to Annie B., the Bellin 5th floor critical decision unit, Dr. Bongiorno and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2019