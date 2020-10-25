1/1
Sandra L. Kapla

Green Bay - Sandra Lee Kapla, 74, Green Bay passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence on the Campus of Unity Hospice. Sandy was born on January 15, 1946, in Livingston, MT the daughter of the Rev. James and Nellie (Mitchell) Lafferty. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High School with class of 1964. Sandy had a servant's heart and found her calling taking care and assisting those in need by working as a caregiver through the years. She had many interests in life but was very passionate about photography and always found the best way to capture the perfect shot and angle. Sandy loved baking and was known for her famous Cherry Nut Bread. She loved her Green Bay Packers and always enjoyed watching them. Sandy was very faith filled and always put God first place. She was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, daughter, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.

She is survived by one daughter: Debra Kapla, one son: Mark E. Kapla, 5 grandchildren: Toni (Jeremiah Uecker), Tyler (and their father Jody), Cameron, Kayla and Ariel, her daughter-in-law Wendy Kapla, her Father and Mother: Rev. James and Nellie Lafferty, her sisters: Peggy Brooks, Pam (Phil) Wilson, Wendy (Charlie) Paynter. She was further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one bother: Doug St. Pierre, but also sadly her other brother Rick Lafferty just passed the day after Sandy.

In accordance with Sandy's wishes private Services will be held for the immediate family. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Unity Hospice for all of their love, compassion and dignified way they took care of Sandy.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
