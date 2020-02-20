Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Curwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lea (Frank) Curwick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lea (Frank) Curwick

Clifton, CO - Sandra Lea (Frank) Curwick, 79, Clifton, CO, left this world after a long illness on February 14, 2020. She was born January 7, 1941 in Underhill, WI to Elmer and Marge (Carson) Frank. On May 5, 1961 she married William Curwick and they were currently living in Colorado.

Sandra will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband William Curwick; children Guy and Alison (Jamie) Luke; her siblings, Gary (Joyce), Larry (Angie), Nadine Rushton, Dennis, Corinne (Donald) Kuhlhanek, Deborah (Ronald) Olson, Douglas (Amy), Todd (Kate) and Troy; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Garth and Boyd and four brothers Hughie, Dean, Robert and Charles Frank.

A memorial site has been setup for stories, pictures or comments at: sandra-lea-curwick.forevermissed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -