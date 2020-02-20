|
Sandra Lea (Frank) Curwick
Clifton, CO - Sandra Lea (Frank) Curwick, 79, Clifton, CO, left this world after a long illness on February 14, 2020. She was born January 7, 1941 in Underhill, WI to Elmer and Marge (Carson) Frank. On May 5, 1961 she married William Curwick and they were currently living in Colorado.
Sandra will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband William Curwick; children Guy and Alison (Jamie) Luke; her siblings, Gary (Joyce), Larry (Angie), Nadine Rushton, Dennis, Corinne (Donald) Kuhlhanek, Deborah (Ronald) Olson, Douglas (Amy), Todd (Kate) and Troy; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Garth and Boyd and four brothers Hughie, Dean, Robert and Charles Frank.
A memorial site has been setup for stories, pictures or comments at: sandra-lea-curwick.forevermissed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020