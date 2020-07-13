Sandra "Sandy" Lea Starks
Green Bay - Sandy passed peacefully from this life and on to the next into our Father's hands on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Sandy was born February 26, 1943-the daughter of the late Clifford and Evelyn Merholtz in New London, WI. She met her husband LeRoy (Roy) Starks in 1958 in Bear Creek, WI, fell in love and was married on November 26, 1959. Together for over 60 years! After living in a few locations and 3 children in tow, they settled in Green Bay, WI. While raising their children and taking care of the home, Sandy learned how to drive and went to Nursing School where she became an LPN and after a few years went on to become an RN. She worked most of her nursing career in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent's Hospital and throughout that time she received numerous photos, cards and letters of thanks from the parents of the ever so small babies for the exceptional professional and compassionate care she gave. Even after she retired in 1995, she continued to receive current photos and updates of the children and families that she cared for.
Sandy was a great one for details as she would type up narrative stories and bylines to go along with all of the family vacations. On all of those vacations and even day trips to see extended family she would break out in song in the car-the ones her mother used to sing to her and siblings. "My Gal's a Corker" seemed to be her favorite! She and Roy also had many adventurous vacations with special friends. They traveled to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Greece, Nassau Bahamas, and out west on several occasions. Sandy loved to have family cookouts, cross stitch, crochet, make quilts and collect Precious Moments figurines. It seemed that her favorite time of year was Christmas with many videos of the grandchildren and great grandchildren coming through the door and she had the most generous heart.
We would like to give a heartfelt Thank You to Pat Hepola for her longtime friendship and all of the caregiving help she gave to our family during this difficult and sad time. Also, a special thank you to all the caregivers at Unity Hospice Meng Center.
In addition to her husband, Roy, Sandy is survived by her children; son, Chris (Lynda) Starks, daughters, Corina (Mike) Powers and Connie (Brett) Koch. Grandchildren; Jared (Ana) Olsen, Jaclyn (Kevin) Weiss, Andy (Brooke) Starks, Liberty Timmer (Chris), Katelyn (Tyler) Crossman, Rebecca (Phil) Gries, and Kelsey Goodmanson. Great Grandchildren; Mariah, Hunter, Kaylie, Gage, Gunner, Mia, Kenna, Grayson, Carson and Finn. She is further survived by her brother, Jim (Barb) Merholtz, sisters; Jeannie Carlstrom, Cindy (John) Garrow and Shay Schulte, Goddaughter, Nicole as well as many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her stepmother, Rose Merholtz and brothers, Bruce Merholtz and Clifford Jr. "Beezer" Merholtz as well as a special uncle, Marlyn Merholtz.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Drive, Green Bay, WI 54143, beginning at 10am. There will be a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11am with Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Due to the current health situation we are asking everyone attending to please bring and wear a mask-Thank you! In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Sandy's memory to a cancer charity of your choice
