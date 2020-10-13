1/1
Sandra (Sandy) Ledvina
1942 - 2020
Sandra (Sandy) Ledvina

Luxemburg - Sandra (Sandy) Ledvina, age 78 of Luxemburg, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence in DePere. She was born on August 27, 1942 in Stangelville to the late Frank and Anastasia (Estel) Krines.

She graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1960. After high school she worked for Wisconsin Public Service until 1963. She then married Robert J. Ledvina on April 27, 1963. She farmed with her husband Bob, for 32 years. She returned to the workforce at ShopKo Corporate Offices until her retirement, and then became the Montpelier Town Treasurer for several years.

Sandy was a lifelong member of the St. Therese Parish. Sandy enjoyed gardening, playing tennis, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling with her sisters, bowling with her girlfriends for 30+ years, attending polka festivals with Bob and other polka enthusiasts, making many friends and wonderful memories over the years.

She is survived by her three children, Kay (Brian) Prendergast, Chicago; Scott (Sue) Ledvina, Pilsen; Todd (Tracy) Ledvina, Stangelville; six grandchildren, Travis (Tiffany) Ledvina, Ashley (Dave) Paplham, Tanner (fiancé, Nicole), Jordan, Jared (special friend, Kiley), and Alaina Ledvina; six great-grandchildren, Jude, Eloise, Graham, Oliver, Lydia and Logan; five sisters and five brothers in law, Joan (Gerald) Ledvina, Rita (Merlin) Pribyl, Marilyn (Dick) Lensmire, Betsy (Ralph) Allen, Karen (Dan) Pelishek; two special aunts, Emily Johnson (104 years young), Irene Ledvina (93 years young); many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Bob of 56 years on October 7, 2019, one infant daughter, Mary Beth; a special niece, Susan Ledvina; her parents, Frank and Anastasia (Estel) Krines; her step mother, Margaret (Skaletski) Krines; her mother and father in law, Lillian & Emil Ledvina.

Friends may call 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site, Pilsen. Funeral 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial is St. Joseph Cemetery, Pilsen. The family understands with the current COVID-19 situation, that you may not feel comfortable attending in person.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for taking such wonderful care of her. She was very appreciative of the compassionate care that they had given her.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
