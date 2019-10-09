|
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Steininger
Green Bay - Sandra "Sandy" Lee Steininger, 63, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1956, in Green Bay to Alvin Lee and Dorothy Claire (Modrow) Schmoniak.
Sandy attended Green Bay West High School. She graduated from Blackhawk Technical College in Beloit, WI with a Nursing Assistant Certification. Sandy met her future husband, Larry Steininger, at the Roll-A-Rena while waiting for a return to an "All Skate". On December 18, 1979 she and Larry were married. Sandy worked as a Candy Striper in her earlier years and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant, working at Woodside Nursing Home.
Sandy was involved with Seventh Day Adventist Community Center. She enjoyed researching family genealogy, playing board games, and swimming with her family. She loved cats, dogs, shopping and reading, especially murder mysteries.
Survivors include her loving husband of almost 40 years, Larry; children, Nick (Cherylyn) Steininger, Sherry (Chris) Buschmann, Mike Steininger; her sister, Sherry (Wayne) Vander Missen; special friends, Barb and Vera; brother-in-law, Paul (Rosy) Steininger; sisters-in-law, Grace (Bernie) Poirier, Rose Renier, Patricia (John) Berna; and her kitty companions, Pumpkin and Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 13; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Titus Naftanaila officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019