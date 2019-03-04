|
|
Sandra Lu Eckelaert
Spread Eagle - Sandra Lu Eckelaert, age 79, of Sun City Center, Florida, and Spread Eagle, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2019, at Brandon Regional Medical Center surrounded by her children.
Sandy was born in Mattoon, Wisconsin to Donald and LaVerne Larsen on May 21, 1939. She graduated from Mattoon High School and was working at Kimberly-Clark in Neenah, WI when she met and married Jack F. Eckelaert on May 6, 1961. Sandy and her family lived in Neenah and DePere, WI before retiring to Florida. Sandy and Jack were married 49 years before his passing on November 13, 2009.
Sandy is survived by her children, daughter Lori Turner (Damian) grandchildren Emily, Quinlan, Olivia (Lee Anderson) and Donovan, Waterville, VT; son Steven Eckelaert (Jennifer) grandchildren Annelise (Brian Hodge), Madelaine, Jack and Genevieve, Kimberly, WI; son Scott Eckelaert (Madeline) grandchildren Mark and Alessia, Cleveland, WI; brother Lynn (Butch) Larsen (Carol) Green Bay, WI; sister-in-law Drucilla Meidl, N. Ft. Myers, FL; her soul sisters (cousins) Marva Krueger of Mattoon, WI and Joann Beck of Appleton, WI; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Donald and LaVerne Larsen; and brother-in-law William Person, brother-in-law Norman Meidl, and most recently her sister-in-law Dorothy Eckelaert Person.
Sandy was an extremely devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Sandy had the gift of gab, a great sense of humor and connected with everyone she met as if they were a cherished friend - new or old. Sandy lived a life of service and volunteerism and delivered Meals on Wheels for decades in Green Bay, WI and in Pinellas County Florida, as well as working with the migrant farm workers missions in Florida and the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. She was an active member and volunteer in The United Methodist Church wherever she resided for the duration of her life. Sandy touched many lives and will be missed greatly by her family and everyone who knew her.
Florida services will be held at 11am on Monday, March 4, 2019, at The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. Summer funeral services will be held in Wisconsin, details to be announced to family and friends at a later date.
The family of Sandy Eckelaert also wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to her niece Jaye (Person) Carroll who stayed with Sandy until her children could arrive, to the wonderful nurses in the ICU at Brandon Memorial Hospital (Jane and Melissa), her dear circle of friends here in Florida, the members of her church family at The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, and the Sun City Center Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; your local Meals on Wheels organization or The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center www.sccumc.com. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019