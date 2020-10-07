1/1
Sandra M. Helnore
1949 - 2020
Sandra M. Helnore

Green Bay - Sandra M. Helnore, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1949, in Palmer, MI to Leslie and Florence (Collins) Kompsi.

Sandra went to cosmetology school in Milwaukee. She worked various jobs as a hair stylist, bartender, cook and caregiver. Sandra had two children with James Laitala. She was a fantastic mother. On July 15, 1995, Sandra married Paul Helnore.

She enjoyed vacations in Mexico and time at camp in the U.P. Sandra made an impression on everyone who knew her. She had a smile and laugh that would light up the room. Family was always her first priority - she loved hugs and cherished every minute she could spend with family and her children and grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Lezlee (Dann) Payne and Aaron Laitala; grandchildren, Cody, Logan, and Cassondra Klaus; her sister, Cheryl Kompsi; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Randy Miljour; and her niece, Amy Hines.

Tentatively, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
