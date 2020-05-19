Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Howard Memorial Park
Sandra M. Hollsten


1941 - 2020
Sandra M. Hollsten Obituary
Sandra M. Hollsten

Green Bay - Sandra Mary Foster Hollsten, 79, crossed on May 16, 2020 to be with the Lord. She was born January 23, 1941 in Green Bay, WI to John "Pete" Foster and Tessabelle Brunette Foster. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1959.

Much of Sandra's life was spent growing up in Suamico, WI. On July 29, 1961 she married Lloyd Richard Hollsten in Green Bay. During her life, Sandra had many hobbies. She loved camping, reading, sewing and gardening, however her greatest hobby was being a mother. Sandra's children were her greatest accomplishment in life. During her time at North Winds, Sandra enjoyed going on shopping outings, playing bingo and watching the Alaskan Bush People.

She is survived by her children: Lori (Mark) Brunette, Lorne Hollsten, Lana Hollsten; 3 brothers: Edward "Lee" (Annette) Foster, Joseph "Don" (Barbara) Foster and Donald "Don" (Sue) Schwader; life long friend, Mary Ann Schiltz and best friend, Joy.

She is preceded in death by her parents and loving son, Lloyd Hollsten. She is further preceded by many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) on Thursday, May 21 from 1-3 pm. A graveside service will be held at Fort Howard Memorial park Friday at 10 am. A memorial fund will be established in Sandra's name.

Sandra's family would like to thank the nurses, respiratory therapists and staff at North Winds vent unit, especially Kari and DJ.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020
